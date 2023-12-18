Source: Chinese delight for Epworth orphans | The Herald (Local News)

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

Orphans in Epworth got an early Christmas treat from the Chinese community operating in Zimbabwe after they received food hampers and school fees payment for the academically-gifted.

It was all joy at Maguta Secondary School in Epworth as the orphans received goodies courtesy of Chinese Hunan province businesspeople and individuals operating in Zimbabwe.

Hunan was the birthplace of popular communist revolutionary, Mao Zedong, who became the Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party and the founding father of the People’s Republic of China.

Hunan Business in Zimbabwe chairperson Mr Zhuolin Song said they donate four times a year.

He said last year they donated to mothers with kids with disabilities in Waterfalls, Harare, but this year they decided to assist orphans in Epworth.

“The children we are giving are either raised by social workers or aunties or uncles. We are going to pay school fees for 20 learners who are academically-gifted,” said Mr Zhuolin.

“We want to support them. We are actually buying their stationery and giving them uniforms. The learners are in primary school and others in high school.

“Each family also received food hampers including cooking oil, sugar, soap, mealie meal, tomato sauce among others. We are giving to 150 people today.”

The organisation was established in 2009 and Mr Zhuolin is now the fourth chairman.

“We are following the Chinese old saying that says ‘instead of giving people fish, you have got to teach them how to fish’. If we become more financially capable, we better do training schools for the special skills. Teaching all the orphans how to do things like carpentry,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, a learner at St Dominic Convent in Harare, who was adopted by Chinese foster parents, Jubilance Chipunza, said life had never been the same after she met her new parents from the East.

“I grew up in Epworth. I had no one to take care of my basic needs including decent meals and someone to pay my fees,” she said.

“I was then adopted by my Chinese parents who are now taking care of all my needs. Words are not enough to express my gratitude to them.”

Mrs Zvisinei Mpofu was happy with the early Christmas treat.

“I am more than grateful for the groceries which l received,” she said. “At least we will have decent holidays.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs Winnet Katyamakwara thanked the Chinese businesspeople and individuals for supporting them.

Mrs Rudo Chandoza said she was “pleased and humbled by the noble gesture from the Chinese community”.

A social worker, Mrs Enety Mukono, applauded the Chinese businesspeople and individuals for their kind gesture.

“As a social worker, I closely work with underprivileged kids in Epworth. We are thankful for the support we received today,” he said.

“The food, blankets and toys will greatly improve the lives of the children and their guardians.