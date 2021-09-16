Source: Chinese miner brings life to Bindura | Newsday (News)

BY TAURAI MANGUNDLA

FOR 27 years, the residents of Simona struggled to access medical facilities and markets for their farm produce in nearby Bindura due to the appalling state of the roads.

But in just two months since Chinese miner Ming Chang Sino- Africa Mining Investments (Private) Limited acquired gold deposits in the area, a 6km stretch has already been rehabilitated with work on the remaining stretch expected to commence soon.

Known for its various corporate social responsibility projects in the areas it operates from, Ming Chang Sino-Africa recently rehabilitated a 14km gravel road in Bindura and has painted schools and provided computers and learning materials in rural communities.

Besides the road in Simona, the company has constructed almost 50km of road in various places, including Kwekwe, Masvingo and Shamva.

Ming Chang Sino-Africa spokesperson on the Simona site Link Yang said the road leading to the company’s premises was built on the first phase and the second phase will commence soon.

“There is a popular Chinese saying which goes like, if you want to get rich, build a road first. It is correct because people can come in and out easily and your community has access to health facilities.

They can sell their farm produce and get tourists in areas where there are attractions,” he said during a tour of the road works on Monday,” Yang said.

So far, the company has invested about US$100 000 in the project and is working with the local council. At least 9 000 residents in the ward have already benefited from the project.

The miner is using its own staff and equipment while the local authority provides concrete pipes for drainage systems.