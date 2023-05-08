Source: Chinhoi breaks into the leaderboard after brilliant third round | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Brandon Moyo in Harare, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Robson Chinhoi has broken into the top 10 leader board of the on-going 2023 FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship which is taking place at Royal Harare Golf Club.

Going into the third round level for par, Chinhoi shot four birdies to go -4 under par and move into seventh place, tied with South African, Trevor Fisher Junior. He finished with a round score of 68 shots. At the end of the day’s play, he was the highest ranked Zimbabwean.

The in-form Zimbabwean who has been doing well in Safari Tours has a gross total of 212 points from his first three rounds. In yesterday’s round, he managed to make 33 shots in the first nine holes before going on to make 35 shots in the second nine holes (18 hole course).

Finishing off with a birdie on the last hole, Chinhoi was impressed with the way he played throughout stating that he hit the ball really well in his outing. He added that he was not as aggressive as he was on the second day.

“I am so happy with how I played today (yesterday), good front nine and good back nine and I think I hit the ball very well, I parted it well and I gave myself a chance to hit more greens and more chances for birdies, I am so happy with the outcome.

“Today (yesterday) I wasn’t more aggressive off the tee and that helped to keep the ball in play and gives more chance to hit more greens and I didn’t use my driver that much, I think I only used my driver three times on the front nine and four times on the back nine and that kept me in the leaderboard,” said Chinhoi.

He added that going into the final round today, he will keep the same strategy, hit more greens and try to drop some pars. Playing in front of great support, Chinhoi believes that it gives them the motivation not to lose hope and keep pushing and fighting.

“I am so thankful to everyone who supported us today (yesterday),” he said.

However, Chinhoi is not the only Zimbabwean who managed to make the top 10 leader board as Kieran Vincent finished in a four way tie for ninth place after a round score of 70, ending on -3 under par. From the three rounds played, Vincent has a gross total of 213 points with first two round scores of 72 and 71 shots.

South African golfers are leading the pack in the leaderboard, with the top placed being Neil Schietekat who had six birdies yesterday after shooting 66. He has a score of 202 and a par score of -14 and is seven shots clear of second placed fellow countryman, Jonathan Broomhead who had three birdies yesterday after a score of 69 for. Broomhead has a total score of 209.

The final round of the teed off today at 0620hrs.

Leaderboard after round three:

1 Neil Schietekat: Par -14 (202)

2 Jonathan Broomhead: Par -7 (209)

T2 Wynand Dingle: Par -7 (209)

4 Jaco Ahlers: Par -5 (211)

T4 Peter Karmis: Par -5 (211)

T4Adam Breen: Par -5 (211)

7 Robson Chinhoi: Par -4 (212)

T7 Trevor Fisher Jnr: Par -4 (212)

9 Gerhard Pepler: Par -3 (213)

T9 Kieran Vincent: Par -3 (213)

T9 Quintin Wilsnach: Par -3 (213)

T9 Jacques P de Villiers: Par -3 (213). – Follow on Twitter @brandon_malvin