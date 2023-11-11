Source: Chinomona rallies Gutu West to vote Zanu PF | The Herald (Local News)

Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona

Sithabile Nyaningwe

Herald Correspondent

Voters in Gutu West Constituency have been challenged to go out in their numbers and overwhelmingly vote for ZANU PF candidate Cde John Paradza in today’s by-election.

This was said by ZANU PF Women’s League Secretary, Cde Mabel Chinomona, yesterday.

Cde Chinomona has been camped in Gutu West to drum up support for the revolutionary party’s candidate Cde Paradza, who is the runaway favourite to win the by-election due to the mobilisation work done and the developmental works rolled out in the constituency.

“People are voting tomorrow (today) in Gutu West and the Women’s League is certain that Cde Paradza will bring the victory home for ZANU PF,” she said.

“To ensure Cde Paradza wins this by-election, the Women’s League successfully deployed executive members to the constituency to engage the electorate with a special focus on women and reached out to at least 14 polling centres.

“The deployment of women to penetrate the ground was strategic and informed by the fact that women command a majority in terms of demographics. As a wing, we leveraged on this dividend to mobilise our own gender. We remain the back-bone of the party’s mobilisation machinery.”

Cde Chinomona said voting Cde Paradza was the best decision the people of Gutu West could make today, given that he is young, energetic and committed to work for them.

“The various projects that he has implemented and continues to implement are a true reflection of his hardworking nature and as such, he is capable of doing even more when he becomes an MP again.

“He is full of love for the people and is devoted to pushing the constituency’s development agenda. The Women’s League is confident that he will emerge victorious.

“As a wing, we will complement his work by rolling out entrepreneurial skills training programmes for women in this and other constituencies,” said Cde Chinomona.