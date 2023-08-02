Source: Chinomona rallies Women’s League to back President | The Herald (Local News)

Zanu PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona hands over 36 sewing machines to the league’s Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Cde Tsitsi Gezi at Chipadze High School in Bindura yesterday

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Zanu PF Women’s League in Mashonaland Central says it is ready to mobilise voters for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party’s other candidates as it has been impressed by the sterling work in the past five years.

Thousands of women gathered at Chipadze High School in Mashonaland Central yesterday to interface with Zanu PF Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona and render their support to the party.

The visit comes barely two weeks after President Mnangagwa held a star rally in the province.

Cde Chinomona was impressed by the level of commitment and dedication shown by women in Mashonaland Central towards the President and Zanu PF.

“I am happy that Zanu PF is dear to you. You came in your numbers and this is a sign that you belong to Zanu PF.

“The President was here a few weeks ago and most of you attended the star rally showing your support to the party. Every time we call for a meeting here people come in their numbers and this is a reflection of how patriotic you are.

“People in this province do not follow individuals who stray or sell-out but they follow the ideology of the party. We are impressed by President Mnangagwa’s capability to propel this country to greater heights despite illegal sanctions imposed by the West,” she said.

However, Cde Chinomona was not happy about the lack of female candidates for House of Assembly seats in the province and urged the women to support each other to attain leadership roles. “Lack of female representation must end in these elections. We want 50/50 in the next elections. Everyone came from a woman,” she said.

“Don’t only see men as capable and fit candidates because Mbuya Nehanda is a symbol of women’s empowerment. Women have the right to take leadership positions but this is not the case here.”

She urged women to continue maintaining peace during and after the elections adding that several devolution projects had been implemented in Mashonaland Central by the Second Republic.

“President Mnangagwa is very understanding and extended the women’s quota for another 10 years. I cannot imagine what would have become of this province without a women’s quota,” she said.

“To those chosen to represent women as non-ward councillors, go to your local authorities and present the challenges and struggles of women.

“Give importance and prominence to women’s issues. Don’t let men use you or come between us as women. Desist from envy and jealousy and let those talented and wise take the lead.”Cde Chinomona donated 36 sewing machines and 3 600 metres of fabric to empower women across the province through dressmaking ventures.

Women’s League provincial chair Cde Tsitsi Gezi said the province had 16 female council candidates out of 200 wards. She promised that more women would be supported to get House of Assembly and more council seats.

“No women won a constituency during the primary elections and this is saddening. We will take heed of your words to unite and support other women to win,” she said.

Women’s League political commissar Cde Maybe Mbowa said it was a foregone conclusion that Zanu PF would win in Mashonaland Central.

Politburo member and Minister of State and Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mavhunga said devolution funds had transformed the province in health, education, water and sanitation.

She said the province was food secure and the Constituency Development Fund was also being used to develop the province.

“We are happy and we thank you for the sewing machines. We still have five bakeries still operating as women continue to implement projects started for them by the Women’s League,” she said.

Faith Mukombe from Ward 15 in the Rushinga district said the sewing machines would improve the livelihoods of people in her community.

“We still have cases of child marriages and starting a business will give hope of a better life to young girls,” she said.

Temptation Chingosho (63) from Ward 12 in Muzarabani urged people to observe unity and peace because women were more affected by violence.

“Women are now getting into governance issues. At my age I am representing my ward to inspire young women who are still fearful and shy,” she said.