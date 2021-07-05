Source: Chiredzi MP clashes with residents over CDF | Newsday (News)

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

CHIREDZI West residents are up in arms with their legislator Farai Musikavanhu (Zanu PF) for planning to channel half of the constituency development funds (CDF) towards refurbishment of Tshovani Stadium.

Musikavanhu, who is also the patron of local football club Chiredzi Stars FC, at a stakeholder meeting held recently said he wanted to spend $1 million of the $2 million which he received as CDF on stadium upgrade.

The MP insisted that the stadium was a priority as it was a recreational facility for all the eight wards in Chiredzi urban.

He said the $1 million would be used for the installation of a submersible borehole pump and a 5 000-litre water tank as well as rehabilitation of a sprinkler system, so that the stadium met the Confederation of African Football standards.

Musikavanhu also said the remaining $1 million would be directed to Munyoroka and Batanai schools in ward 27 to cater for newly-resettled farmers.

The two blocks at both schools need plastering and flooring.

But his intentions to prioritise refurbishment of the stadium did not go down well with most residents, who felt the move was a misplaced priority as there were other important projects that needed urgent attention.

Some residents, who spoke to Southern Eye, said most stadiums around the country were in a deplorable state due to neglect after government banned all sporting activities due to COVID-19 and, therefore, were not a priority.

United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association advocacy officer Constance Chikumbo said at the moment, some of the priority projects should be the upgrading of the water system, or construction of a new school as the town was facing a serious shortage of schools.

“We never heard of consultation meetings on how the CDF funds will be used. As an association representing residents, we feel the MP should work with the people to identify projects that need urgent attention,” Chikumbo said.

“Teams in lower divisions have not kicked the ball for almost two years now, so football is not a priority at the moment. Currently, we have increasing cases of pregnant mothers giving birth alone outside maternity wards.

“As residents, we are saying the CDF can be used to spruce up the polyclinic so that it becomes fully functional, and to decongest Chiredzi General Hospital.”

She said if the polyclinic was capacitated to have a full-time maternity ward, Chiredzi General Hospital would be decongested and women would get maximum maternal care while giving birth.

Chiredzi MP clashes with residents over CDF