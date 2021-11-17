Source: Chitungwiza employee dupes home seeker US$3k | Herald (Crime)

Herald Reporter

A Chitungwiza municipality plumber has today appeared in court on allegations of duping a home seeker of US$3 000.

Believe Marau, who was represented by lawyer Mr Stephen Chikotora appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court before magistrate Mr Brighton Danana on allegations of defrauding Mr Richard Makiseni.

Marau pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

Allegations are that sometime in July 2020, Mr Makiseni was referred to the accused by Mr Shadreck Savieri that he was selling a stand in Unit K valued at US$3 000 cash.

The home seeker then paid a deposit of US$2 000 after being shown a site plan and he later paid the remaining US$1 000. All the payments were witnessed by Mr Savieri and Mr Pafungei Mhepo.

Mr Makiseni made a follow up regarding the stand, which was promised to be ready within four days from day of full payment, but nothing materialised.

The complainant then inquired with the Chitungwiza municipality head office using papers availed by Marau where he was advised that the papers were not authentic.

All hell broke loose when Mr Makiseni approached the accused who then became hostile alleging victimisation.

The accused then made a police report. The total value of defrauded money is US$3 000 and $27 926, 55.

The matter was postponed to December 3.