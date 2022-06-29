Source: Chitungwiza man dies after attack by robbers | Herald (Crime)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

POLICE are investigating the case of a man found lying naked with bruises on his back near Zengeza 3 turnoff in Chitungwiza.

Police believe that the man was attacked by armed robbers and have since launched intensive investigations into the incident.

The man, aged about 30, was found by residents on Saturday who then alerted the police. He was immediately taken to Chitungwiza Hospital but died a few hours later.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to anyone with information that might assist with investigations to contact any nearest police station.

Police are worried about the rise in murders, attempted murders and culpable homicides where in most cases knives, machetes, axes and other weapons are being used to settle disputes.

Police said most killings were committed by close relatives, friends and lovers with beer binges bringing the highest risk of fatalities.

Last week, remains of an unknown woman, which were in an advance state of decomposition with some body parts missing, were recovered near in Figtree, Matabeleland South.

The remains with no flesh on the face and both palms missing, were found near the 21km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road last Thursday.

Police also recovered suspected human remains thought to be of Beatrice Kunyiminya (75), who reportedly went missing on April 24 from her homestead in Marimo Village, Juru.

Her remains were discovered by another villager, scattered in tall grass and the villager informed her relative, Mr Joseph Kunyiminya, who made the police report. Juru police officers came and they recovered a human skull, bones, floral dress, doek, hat and a white blouse. The remains were ferried to Murewa District Hospital for post mortem and DNA testing.