Source: Chitungwiza North legislator arrested | Herald (Crime)

Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole

Crime Reporter

CHITUNGWIZA North legislator Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole was last night arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Nyatsime, a suburb that is on the outskirts of Chitungwiza where his party supporters went on a rampage burning houses and destroying property.

Sithole becomes the second legislator to be arrested after police nabbed the CCC deputy chairman and Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala who is still in custody and assisting with investigations.

The two are expected to appear in court once investigations have been completed.

Several youths suspected to be behind the violence in Nyatsime have also been arrested on various charges that include inciting violence, arson and destroying property.

On the other vehicles used to ferry the yobs to Nyatsime from Chitungwiza have also been impounded as policy intensify their investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest arrests and said their team were still on the ground looking for other suspects implicated in the disturbances.

“We can confirm that Godfrey Sithole was arrested late last night and is still assisting with investigations. We will release a detailed statement soon,” he said.