Source: Chitungwiza robber in court | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A suspected 47-year-old robber from Chitungwiza yesterday appeared in court after he robbed and stole a car from a motorist who was parked at Chikwanha Shopping Centre.

Robson Mhandu was facing robbery and unlawful possession or wearing of camouflage uniforms when he appeared before a Harare magistrate.

He was remanded in custody.

Allegation are that on July 30, the complainant was sitting in his motor vehicle at VIP bar, Chikwanha Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza having some drinks.

The court heard that the complainant was approached by three male adults who suddenly opened the unlocked doors and forced him outside the motor vehicle leaving the keys on ignition.

The three allegedly assaulted him with open hands and fists all over his body.

They got inside complainant’s motor vehicle and drove off towards the central business district leaving the complainant behind.

The court heard that inside the motor vehicle was cash amounting to US$320 and pair of Nike sneakers.

The complainant made a report at ZRP Zengeza.

On the same day, the motor vehicle was recovered abandoned along Harare -Mahusekwa road.

On July 31, the complainant identified his stolen pair of sneakers being worn by the accused person leading to his arrest.

The accused was interviewed and he implicated Gibson NFPK as his accomplice.

Detectives searched his house and found army fatigues which the accused failed to explain.