Chivayo, Intratrek acquitted of Gwanda Solar Project fraud | The Chronicle

Senior Court Reporter

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe was today acquitted of the US$5, 6million fraud charges involving the Gwanda Solar project by a Harare magistrate.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube cleared Chivayo and his company after upholding his application for refusal of further remand of the matter and requested for a not guilty verdict.

In his ruling, Mr Ncube, noted that there has been unreasonable delay in prosecuting Chivayo and his company since he was summoned back to court.

The State had opposed Chivayo and his company’s applications arguing that the delay was not only attributed to the State but to him through various applications he made at the upper courts