Source: Cholera claims 44 lives | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, thandeka.moyo@chronicle.co.zw

A TOTAL of 67 new suspected cholera cases and 21 laboratory-confirmed results were reported during the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe as the county continues to battle the water-borne disease, which has so far claimed the lives of 44 people so far.

The daily situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that the suspected cases were reported from Harare (45) Makonde (two), Chipinge (five), Mutare Rural (11), Mutasa (two), and Beitbridge (two). As of Thursday, 73 cases were hospitalized according to the report.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza. Zimbabwe recorded its first cholera outbreak on February 12, 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province

“To date, cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases in the nine provinces having no epidemiological link to each other. “As of Thursday, a cumulative total of 1 980 suspected cholera cases, 11 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 33 suspected cholera deaths, and 463 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”