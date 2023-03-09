Source: Cholera infections rise | The Herald (Local News)

Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday. — Picture :Joseph Manditswara.

Herald Reporter

AT LEAST 60 suspected cases of cholera have been reported in Zimbabwe, all but two in Chegutu, although so far only five have been confirmed, with health authorities now on high alert.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said besides the 58 suspected cases reported in Chegutu, Mutare and Mudzi had reported one case each.

Cholera can spread rapidly where water sources and food are contaminated by the faeces of infected people, but is quickly treatable with antibiotics and electrolyte replacement with almost zero risk of death so long as treatment starts promptly, hence the need for communities and health staff to be on alert.

“Of these, five cases have been confirmed by culture test, and as of Monday there has been no reported death from cholera and no patient has been admitted for the disease. Considering the high risk of diarrheal diseases, especially cholera and typhoid, during the rainy season, the Government is accelerating the surveillance and response mechanisms in all provinces.

“Government is also instituting processes for the refurbishing and upgrading of sewer and reticulation systems and provision of clean water,” he said.

At least five countries in southern Africa have been hit by cholera outbreaks. Besides Zimbabwe cases have been recorded in Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa and Malawi .

Malawi has been the hardest hit, recording more than 50 000 cases and 1 600 deaths in the 12 months since March last year.

Minister Muswere said the Government had put in place measures in response to the cholera outbreak including the national, provincial and district rapid response teams as well as activating the civil protection committee.

“The National Reference Laboratory is carrying out drug sensitivity tests for any suspected cases of cholera, Acute water diarrheal kits are pre-positioned at cholera hotspots; all districts are on high alert for any outbreaks; community health workers were sensitised and community awareness is ongoing in all districts,” he added.

The cholera outbreak emergency preparedness and response plan for 2023-2024, the relevant budget, as well as the country’s cholera and typhoid guidelines had been reviewed and updated.

At the same time other diseases are not being ignored with the vaccination campaigns for the vaccine-preventable diseases of measles and polio, where risk rose last year, were also being rolled out.