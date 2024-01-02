Source: Cholera kills 2 in Glendale…town declared hotspot | The Herald (Local News)

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Two people from Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, have succumbed to cholera with 14 cases having been recorded so far from the mining town which has been red-flagged as a hot spot for the epidemic.

The two who died last week have been confirmed as cholera deaths.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, retired Captain Christopher Magomo has confirmed saying all Civil Protection Committees have since been activated including the establishment of a major camp at Tsungubvi Polyclinic.

“14 cases and two deaths have been recorded so far, most cases are coming from Rujeko, Highway, Westview and Nhano area and so far the assessments done show that the whole Glendale area has been contaminated.

“We have established a major camp at Tsungubvi Polyclinic and so far three rooms are being used as cholera camps however we are in the process of securing more tents for accommodation of more patients as well as cholera beds,” said Captain Magomo.

Meanwhile, a communique to the police has been made by the District Medical Officer, Dr K Chisenwa banning all gatherings in Glendale and Mazowe District as a whole.

“There is a cholera outbreak in Glendale and the epicentre of the out-outbreak being Tsungubvi township and its locations. Thus gatherings and festivities would exacerbate the spread of the conditions. Until the outbreak has been contained, a communique to lift the ban by the Ministry of Health would be provided,” reads the communique.