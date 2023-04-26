Source: Cholera kills two people in Mvuma | The Herald (Local News)

Cholera virus

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Two people have died of cholera, with three patients now being closely monitored at Mvuma District Hospital amid reports of a suspected cholera outbreak in the district, probably arising from a church gathering of the Marange Apostolic Church.

There are also reports that a woman died, possibly of cholera, during the church gathering in the Savannah area of Mvuma and was reportedly secretly buried in the area by the church elders last week.

Midlands provincial medical director Dr Marry Muchekeza said the ministry had dispatched a rapid response team to monitor the situation in the district following the deaths, with the detailed report on the cholera situation in the district to be released later this week.

“For now I can confirm that we have dispatched a rapid response team which is now on the ground and we will only have a detailed report later this week,” she said.

According to a source within the Marange apostolic sect church, the cholera outbreak emanated from their church gathering in the Savannah area of Mvuma as all the victims were said to have attended the church gathering.

“There was a woman church member who died on 18 April as we were gathered for our seven day prayer gathering in the Savannah area,” said the church member. “She got ill while at the church and attempts to have her healed through prayers and anointing water failed and she died at the gathering.

“The issue was treated as a secret and she was buried in the area. The other two victims who later died went to hospital and that’s when it was confirmed they died of cholera.”

Acting Mvuma district administrator Ms Magret Mhlanga confirmed the cholera related deaths, saying the District Civil Protection Unit was on high alert.

She said the health rapid response team on the ground had also traced the cholera deaths to the Marange church gathering.

“It is still suspected cholera which caused the deaths according to a report we received from the District Medical Officer,” she said. “They are on the ground and are monitoring the situation, but we have also activated the District CPU to be on high alert while conducting cholera awareness campaigns.

“We are happy with the efforts being made by the health officials and other stakeholders to minimise the spread of the disease so far.”