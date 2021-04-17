Source: Chombo challenges placement on remand | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FORMER Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo has challenged his placement on remand.

Chombo is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly allocated himself more than 125 residential stands without authority.

He was represented by Lovemore Madhuku and Tungamirai Muganhiri when he appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

In challenging his remand, Chombo, who is also facing six charges of fraud and criminal abuse of office, submitted that the State should have named the complainants he is alleged to have duped.

He also challenged the State to provide the quantum of prejudice.

Chombo also submitted that the bank account numbers cited by the State were not his and that there was no housing co-operative registered in his name. He also denied that the 125 stands were not registered in his name.

He submitted that he could not continue on remand on the basis of suspicions.

The State, represented by Netsai Mushayabasa, requested for more time to respond to Chombo’s application and the former minister will be back in court on May 10.

