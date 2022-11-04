Source: Chombo trial deferred | The Herald

Ignatius Chombo

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa has deferred to November 22 the matter of former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Ignatius Chombo on charges of fraud and criminal abuse of duty.

The court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the period extending from October 1 2005 to January 12 2006, Chombo unlawfully and with the intent to defraud the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) misrepresented that he was applying for a Capital Expenditure Loan under the Other Crops and Livestock Support Facility for the purpose of acquiring farm equipment knowing that he intended to use the money for other purposes.

Acting on the misrepresentation, RBZ processed and issued Chombo a loan amounting to $14 billion for the purpose of acquiring the farm equipment, which Chombo then used to purchase two Toyota Hilux Vigo motor vehicles, thereby causing prejudice to the good administration of the other Crops and Livestock Support facility.

On count two, the court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the period extending from September 2 2006 to March 25, 2008, and at the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Chombo, who at the material time was the minister and as such a public officer, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe for the good management of the public affairs of Zimbabwe and perform the duties of the office faithfully, unlawfully and intentionally acted contrary to or inconsistently with his duties.