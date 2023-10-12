Source: Choruma re-appointed secretary of commissions | The Herald (Top Stories)

Dr Tsitsi Choruma

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa has re-appointed Dr Tsitsi Choruma as the Secretary of the Commissions with immediate effect.

This means she services bodies such the Public Service Commission and similar entities. In a statement, the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said: “His Excellency the President has approved the re-appointment of Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma as the Secretary of Commissions.

“Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma holds a Master’s degree in Management from the Academy of Social Sciences in Sofia, Bulgaria; a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe; and a PhD in Educational Leadership from Seattle University, in the US.

“Dr Choruma joined Government in 1991 as an Administrative Officer, Women’s Affairs, and transferred to the Ministry of Higher Education as a Senior Administrative Officer in 1992. She later became Head of the National Manpower Advisory Council in 1994 and moved to the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund as Management Trainer between 1997 and 1999.”

Dr Choruma was appointed commissioner in the Public Service Commission in 2018, and has actively focused on matters relating to policy, programming and development in human capital development and management.

Dr Rushwaya said Dr Choruma has strong credentials in gender issues and gender policy formulation and programme management.

She was first appointed Secretary of Commissions on 17 October 2022, a post she has now retained following her re-appointment by the President.

“Dr Choruma thus brings vast knowledge and extensive practical leadership experience in social and economic development issues, and in high level public administration and management, having worked for several years in leadership positions in various national and global institutions where she superintended transformative production, investment and trade related activities in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.”