Source: Churches integral to development – Minister Mutsvangwa | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Sunday Mail Reporters

GOVERNMENT and the Church are two sides of the same coin that are both God-ordained to govern, hence they should maintain a close relationship, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing Apostolic sect congregants at the Vapostori for Economic Development (Vapostori for ED) launch in Harare yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa implored the Church to continue rallying behind the Government as it continues to drive national development.

“Our detractors, inspired by neo-colonial elements, have made it appear a sin for church leaders and congregants to work hand-in-hand with political leaders for national development.

“This is divisive and is aimed at weakening the Nation State, to slow down or even reverse the gains of Independence.

“I am pleased that we have today seen the Church, particularly Vapostori, and State actors coming together to rally behind our God-ordained leader, President Mnangagwa,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the Government recognises churches as an integral part of the country’s development agenda.

To this end, she said Government is ready to listen to indigenous churches’ concerns and address them. The concerns include their request to be allocated places where they can pray and worship.

She outlined various projects currently being undertaken by the Second Republic, which indicate that the President is walking the talk on development.

“So, when we put forward the argument that ED is our preferred candidate for 2023, these are our compelling reasons. ED delivers, hence everyone is now behind ED.

“Men believe ED, Young Women for ED, Mahwindi Trust ED and Teachers for ED. I am proud that today we are adding to that list of patriots Vapostori for ED,” she said.

ZANU PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Cde Lovemore Matuke said: “I was speaking to Madzibaba Moses and he was telling me that Vapostori has three million members countrywide, so that is very encouraging because we were given a mandate to mobilise five million votes for next year’s election, so now we already have three million guaranteed.”