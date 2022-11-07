Source: Churches urged to help stem ills afflicting Africa | Herald (Top Stories)

Pan African Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira greeting ZCC Mutendi leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi at the church’s annual conference held in Rayton outside Pretoria in South Africa on Sunday.

George Maponga in MIDRAND, South Afrrica

Churches have been challenged to take a leading role in helping stem an array of challenges afflicting the African continent and usher a better life for citizens, a majority of whom remain mired in conflict, poverty and disease.

Pan African Parliament(PAP) president, Chief Fortune Charumbira told thousands of Zion Christian Church(ZCC) Mutendi faithfuls, at the church’s South Africa annual conference in Rayton on the outskirts of Pretoria, that the church should complement Government to eradicate ills hampering socio-economic development on the continent.

Chief Charumbira lamented the scourge of disease, hunger, conflict and wars for pegging back development on the continent saying the church as a spiritual moulder can play a key role in unlocking the full

potential of African people.

Peace was a key proviso for socio-economic development to take place,Chief Charumbira said, also noting that some of Africa’s problems required a divine solution which can only be found in the church.

The PAP president singled out ZCC Mutendi Church for its impact on spiritually shepherding citizens, not only from Zimbabwe, but from all four corners of the planet.

“We are happy that ZCC (Mutendi) is showing that it is a church for the whole world, not just a particular country; Zimbabwe. The church continues to grow and has big congregations in many countries. At PAP, we understand the importance of a divine approach in resolving conflicts and achieving peace. The virtues of honesty are moulded in the church and if more people are to join the church, challenges like conflict and hunger will be contained,” said Chief Charumbira.

The church was also key in nurturing disciplined citizens who shunned conflicts and believed in peaceful resolutions of disputes.

He noted that ZCC Mutendi’s transnational growth spreading its tentacles across the world and bringing people of different nationalities together dovetailed with PAP’s drive to inspire the birth of a united Africa which would be a visa-free and free trade zone for citizens.

Leader of the church, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, in turn, pledged the church’s readiness to work with authorities to engender a better life for citizens saying the church will always support those in positions of authority.

Bishop Mutendi called for unity amongst people and once again decried violence while also praying for rains and bumper harvests across Africa for the continent to have prosperity.

In Zimbabwe, ZCC Mutendi Church has been playing a leading role in mitigating the suffering of citizens by complementing the work of Government and partners in mitigating the effects of Covid-10 and natural disasters.

At the ZCC Mutendi conference, some church members donated various amounts of money to help cater for families who lost relatives in the Nyanga bus accident that claimed lives of believers who were on their way to Mbungo for Easter festivities this year.