Source: CID director Murenje buried in Concession | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

The CID Law and Order director Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje

Crime Reporter

Liberation war hero and CID Law and Order director Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje, who died over the weekend after a road traffic accident, was buried yesterday.

The accident occurred on Saturday along Harare-Denda Road.

Asst Comm Murenje, who was also a war veteran, was buried in Concession after being declared a provincial hero.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, expresses his condolences to the Murenje family following the passing on of Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje (60) in a fatal road traffic accident on April 6 along Harare-Denda Road, Bindura.

“He was stationed at CID Headquarters as director CID Law and Order Division. The late Jeremiah Murenje, whose Chimurenga nom de guerre was David Rujeko MuZimbabwe, a veteran of the country’s liberation struggle, has been declared a provincial hero and was buried at Manyeve Farm Plot 7 Concession, Mashonaland Central Province on April 10,” he said.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1976 through Rupinda Area, Manicaland, by crossing into Mozambique.

The war veteran received military training at Chimolo’s Takawira Base. In 1977, he sustained serious injuries when the base was attacked and was taken to Mupai in Tete Province with other wounded comrades and later went to Matenje Camp.