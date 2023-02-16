Source: Cities, towns now water secure | The Herald (Local News)

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

More than half of the country’s cities, towns and rural service centres now see their supply dams holding at least 21 months supply of raw water, even if nothing more flows in, and several including Harare now have at least a 30 month supply in their dams and more than 91 percent have enough water for at least a year.

The present good rains in most parts of the country will be building up further reserves. Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said dams supplying raw water to 51,1 percent of the country’s major towns held water that could be drawn by the centres for at least 21 months.

“Towns, cities, growth points and rural service centres whose raw water sources now satisfy the 21-month rule and holding water capable of lasting for at least 30 months at current demand.

These include Harare, Kadoma, Marondera, Plumtree, Rusape, Bindura, Masvingo, Buhera, Bikita, Murambinda, Mashava, Zvishavane, Mberengwa and Mutawatawa,” she said.

She said other towns and service centres whose water supply dams satisfied the 21-month rule but capable of lasting for a period of under 30 months were Gweru (25,6 months), Rushinga (26,5 months), Shurugwi (21,3 months) and Kwekwe (22,3 months).

Mrs Munyonga also said 40,4% of the urban centres, towns, growth points and rural service centres were in the moderate category with their water supply dams holding water sufficient for 12 to 20,9 months.

These centres include Sadza, Karoi, Hwedza, Chegutu, Mvurwi, Insukamini, Figtree, Murehwa and Chipinge.

Just 8,5 percent of major centres with less than 12 months supplies in their raw water sources included Mt Darwin, Bulawayo and Mutoko.

Water levels in the country’s major dams has risen to 87 percent of their total capacity, a significant increase from the 66,6 percent national dam level average expected during this period of the year.

The establishment of dams in rural areas dovetails into Governments plan of rural industrialisation and development through climate proofing agricultural production.

Dam water is also crucial in agro-based rural areas as agricultural production zones are Vision 2030 accelerators through maximisation of production of cash crops and major foreign currency generating crops such as tobacco, cotton and sunflower thereby empowering rural economies.

Farmers are optimistic that they will be able to undertake massive winter farming this year as dams continue to fill up across the country.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa said increase of water in dams would improve water security in towns, cities as well as support agricultural production.

“The rising of dams signal a bumper winter harvest this year and it was a good sign for winter farmers to start preparations. This is very crucial for the winter crop such as wheat. Water bodies should be protected so that we benefit from them,” she said.

Former Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) vice president Mr Edward Dune said the rise of dam water levels meant the country had more water for irrigation in winter and summer.

“Farmers who are near these dams should use the water for agricultural production. They need to be used wisely in order for us to improve productivity.

“This will go a long way in improving agricultural activities and boost production. We also expect more production,’’ he said.