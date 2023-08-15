Source: Citizens Launch Operation Ziva Pekuvhotera, Bot Reveals Polling Stations and Candidates to Counter Voter Manipulation | The Zimbabwean

In a bid to protect the integrity of the upcoming elections and counteract voter manipulation, citizens have taken matters into their own hands. Freeman Chari, a Zimbabwean software engineer currently residing in the United States, has announced the development of a bot that will assist voters in identifying their correct polling stations and the legitimate candidates endorsed by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

By Tongai Mwenje

This initiative, known as Operation Ziva Pekuvhotera (Operation Know Your Voting Details), comes in response to allegations that the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) has been silently and unlawfully relocating voters from their original polling stations to distant locations. This practice has been viewed as an attempt to discourage voters and compromise the democratic process. Additionally, a controversial group called Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), which is allegedly affiliated with the ruling Zanu PF party, has been accused of fielding double candidates to confuse CCC supporters.

Chari took to his X account to announce the launch of the bot, which aims to provide voters with accurate information regarding their polling stations and the endorsed CCC candidates. He emphasized the necessity of Operation Ziva Pekuvhotera due to the widespread movement of voters and the presence of double candidates in the system. By utilizing this bot, voters can ascertain their correct polling stations and the correct candidates to vote for on election day.

“With the mass movement of voters and double candidates by the system, it has become necessary to launch Operation #ZivaPekuvhotera. This bot will tell you your polling station and the bonafide candidates. Try it!” He posted on his X account.

Chari’s efforts reflect the determination of citizens to safeguard the voting process and ensure that every vote counts. By leveraging technology, Operation Ziva Pekuvhotera empowers individuals to navigate the challenges posed by the alleged actions of ZEC and the FAZ. This initiative serves as a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of Zimbabwean citizens as they strive for a fair and transparent electoral system.

To access this valuable service, individuals simply need to save the following number, +1 (305) 791-0002, and send a WhatsApp message with the word “Hello.” In doing so, they will receive vital information about their assigned polling station and the candidates they should vote for on the 23rd of August, 2023. It is important to note that the system typically responds within 6 minutes, so users are advised to be patient while waiting for a reply. This user-friendly and efficient solution provides voters with quick and easy access to the information they need to make informed decisions on election day.

As the election approaches, the impact of Operation Ziva Pekuvhotera remains to be seen. However, it is clear that citizens like Freeman Chari are committed to upholding the democratic ideals of free and fair elections, and are willing to take proactive measures to protect the vote and the rights of voters.