Source: City boss up for US$240 000 fraud | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Everisto Rukasha

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

CITY of Harare Medical Aid Society chief executive officer Everisto Rukasha yesterday appeared in court on allegations stealing US$246 000 from his employer.

Rukasha (56) was facing theft of trust property charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. He was granted US$500 bail, and remanded to November 14.

Harare Municipality Medical Aid Society is represented by Mr Alfred Guni.