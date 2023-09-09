City boss up for US$240 000 fraud

Everisto Rukasha

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent 

CITY of Harare Medical Aid Society chief executive officer Everisto Rukasha yesterday appeared in court on allegations stealing US$246 000 from his employer.

Rukasha (56) was facing theft of trust property charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. He was granted US$500 bail, and remanded to November 14.

Harare Municipality Medical Aid Society is represented by Mr Alfred Guni.

