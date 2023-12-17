Source: City Parking rakes in US$3m | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Vladimir Dube

HARARE CITY COUNCIL’S vehicle parking management subsidiary, City Parking, has collected over US$3 million in parking fines and fees this year.

It undertook an aggressive parking enforcement campaign in Harare’s central business district in June, targeting vehicles parked in bus lanes and designated loading zones, sparking a public uproar.

“In terms of the street parking fees, we have collected US$2,1 million and this is what we remitted to council,” said City Parking public relations officer Mr Francis Mandaza.

“In terms of enforcement fees, we collected US$1,1 million.

“Since the first quarter of this year, we have started aggressive enforcement of regulations, in terms of finding offenders.

“So, all in all, we have remitted about US$3,4 million for 2023, including revenue from other sources.”

He said City Parking was facing challenges in handling parking space barons.

Mr Mandaza said City Parking had engaged the police to deal with the touts.

“There have been some arrests, but this problem persists as the police cannot man parking areas full-time because they have other things to attend to,” he said.