Source: Civil servants get bonuses | The Herald (Local News)

Dr Sifiso Ndlovu

Bulawayo Bureau

CIVIL servants have started receiving their 2023 annual bonuses and the first group comprising those in the security services received their 13th cheque on Tuesday, as the Second Republic moves to fulfil its commitments to citizens.

To ease pressure on cash flows, the bonus is being paid in two equal instalments in November and December across all sectors when the civil servants receive their salaries.

The health sector is getting paid next followed by those in the education sector with the rest of the civil servants getting last.

Traditionally, Government workers receive their bonuses in November and December. This year, traditional leaders and their messengers are also getting the 13th cheque for the first time.

In an interview, the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive, Dr Sifiso Ndlovu, said the payment of early bonuses was a breath of fresh air.

“I am certain that the first group of Government workers, that is members of the security forces, have received their annual bonuses and they will be followed by the health sector then the education sector with the rest of the civil service getting last,” he said.

“The payment of bonuses was structured at the beginning of the year and nothing has changed. What is happening is that every civil servant is getting 60 percent of the usual component of both the local currency and US dollar.”

Dr Ndlovu said they were happy with the methodology used by the Government in paying the bonuses.

“What makes us happy is the methodology used to pay everyone. The issue of equalisation and access is good and we commend the Government for that move,” he said.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Mrs Cecilia Alexander, said the payment of bonuses comes as a relief to civil servants.

“All the civil servants will receive their 2023 annual bonus in two parts starting from the month of November and then December respectively on their pay dates.

“Some have already received their bonuses and yesterday I observed that most shops in Harare city centre were teeming with activity as those who received their bonuses were doing their shopping,” she said.

In June, President Mnangagwa met ZCPSTU representatives at the State House in Harare and pledged to address the plight of civil servants as the Second Republic remains firmly committed to improving their welfare and working conditions.

During the engagement with the President, several issues revolving around the working conditions were discussed.

Last year, President Mnangagwa awarded civil servants a surprise US$200 Presidential bonus while in March this year, the Government awarded a 100 percent salary increase to its workers with the foreign component being increased from US$200 to US$250 across the board while teachers were further cushioned with a US$80 teaching allowance in July.

Government workers whose salaries are paid in local currency are also paid a US$300 monthly allowance.

Recently, the Government assured public sector workers that their bonuses are guaranteed and has vowed to continue improving their conditions of service in tandem with the economic growth momentum.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo last week said rewarding Government workers with bonuses is important as it inspires confidence in them as they play a key role in economic development.

He said traditional leaders also deserve the 13th cheque for the role they play in advancing the country’s development agenda, especially in rural areas.

In a recent circular to heads of relevant departments, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga, said Government will pay bonuses to its workers.