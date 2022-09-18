Source: Civil servants to get educational loans | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Sunday Mail Reporter

AS part of its human capital development initiatives, the Government is rolling out low-cost loans for civil servants to advance their education and improve competitiveness in the labour market, Public Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe has said.

The programme feeds into the Government’s wider efforts to improve the welfare of its workers.

Ambassador Wutawunashe made the revelations at the National Secretaries’ Day Celebrations in Harare on Friday where he was officiating on behalf of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

“The PSC offers training loans for people in the civil service. Recently, I was given a document to approve the list of personnel who were asking for low-cost self-development and training loans,” he said.

“I was astonished because on average each Government ministry submitted a list of two people to be given the training loans.

“The money is there to cover more people, so before I signed I said let’s improve the numbers and let’s make sure that among those numbers are some of the people whom we have in this room.”

The celebrations were running under the theme ‘The post-Covid-19 Secretary: Transform to Perform’ and Ambassador Wutawunashe said secretaries can only adapt to the changing dynamics of technology through education and training.

He said the workplace continues to go through changes in terms of personnel and technology, thereby threatening the jobs of those who refuse to upgrade.

The top civil servant implored secretaries to stay abreast with technological developments as the workplace is now “a shape-up or ship- out environment.”