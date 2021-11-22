Source: Climate change adaptation communication policy on cards | Herald (Top Stories)

Stakeholders attending the workshop in Chinhoyi last Friday.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZIMBABWE through the Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry, last Friday launched the adaptation communication policy which is aimed at enhancing its profile in line with mobilising financial resources to address climate change.

The event, held in Chinhoyi, was attended by diverse national stakeholders.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, climate change scientist and coordinator of National Adaptation Planning for Zimbabwe (NAP-Zim) Ms Emily Matingo said the adaptation communication policy will help raise funding from multilateral donors towards enhanced climate change programmes.

“It seeks to be the synthesis brief of what we can take to our multilateral funding windows to enable us to mobilise resources for future climate change programming. It is going to provide input to the global stocktake; enhance learning and understanding of adaptation needs and actions,” she said.