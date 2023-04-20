Source: Co-accused in court for murder | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

An alleged accomplice in the murder of a Harare man has been arrested and appeared in court yesterday.

He is suspected to have been involved in the death of a Harare man, who was badly assaulted and later run over by a train after he was dumped on the rail line.

Steven Mwashita appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder and was told only the High Court could consider a bail application.

He was remanded to May 4 pending indictment to the High Court for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on November 17 last year at Mabvuku Turn-off, Mwashita, in company with Ian Musanhu and three others who are now on remand, assaulted Langton Tandire with batons and sticks and later dumped him along the railway line. He was motionless when he was run over by a train and died.

Mwashita was arrested after being implicated by Musanhu, who is still in remand.