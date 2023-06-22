Source: Communities get stake in Zimplats | The Herald (Local News)

Walter Nyamukondiwa–Mashonaland West Bureau

Communities in Zvimba, Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu districts have received a 5 percent shareholding stake in Zimplats associated enterprises as part of the company’s community social upliftment and empowerment programme.

Chiefs including Ngezi, Mushava, Nyamweda, Nyika, Benhura, Murambwa, Chirau, Nherera, Rwizi and Zvimba received the share certificates on behalf of the people they represent at Zimplats Mineral Concentrator Plant in Turf, Mhondoro-Ngezi.

President Mnangagwa, represented by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, commissioned the concentrator plant.

Handing over the share certificates, Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza said the gesture by Zimplats was in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of empowering communities.

“Today, we see Zimplats through chief executive Mr Alex Mhembere, Busi Chindove (Head Corporate Affairs) recognising the role of chiefs and the community that they should also benefit. At least 5 percent shares are being given to chiefs representing their communities today,” said Minister Nzenza.

Zimplats parent company, Implats chairperson Thandi Orleyn committed to empowering the local community.

“As part of the approved economic empowerment model, the Zimplats Mhondoro Ngezi Chegutu, Zvimba Community Share Ownership Trust shall enjoy shareholding in a number of projects that will be outlined soon,” said Mrs Orleyn.

“We are handing over share certificates to the community share ownership trust, fulfilling our ambitions to empower local communities. As Zimplats we will continue to support these projects to ensure sustainability and to ensure that the targeted communities are benefiting from these investments.”

The share certificates are in respect of local economic development initiatives working with and being supported by Zimplats including Valuebridge Investments (Private) Limited, Voltron Mining (Private) Limited, Palmline Investments, Haskval Mining (Private) Limited and Mine Support Solutions.

“This is part of our social investment programme and we believe that as a company we need to go beyond compliance in support of the Government Policy on economic empowerment,” she said.

“Through our investment arm we are exploring investments in other areas that will outlive our current mining operations in partnership with key partners including manufacturing of bolts for mine support, cattle ranching including milk production, manufacture of explosives, quarry mining and production of concrete mix and maintenance of trackless mobile machinery among others.”

Zimplats is also supporting at least 22 companies under its local enterprise development programme, directly employing about 3500 people as contractors and suppliers.

The company channels at least 10 to 13 percent of its procurement budget to the local companies.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the development was key in impacting local communities and ensure that no-one and no place was left behind in terms of development.

Chief Ngezi welcomed the development saying it would help to uplift communities.

“We are happy that we finally get the things we have been waiting for all these years finally. As Chiefs we thank President Mnangagwa for ensuring that we get something from our resources as communities. We also commend Zimplats for fulfilling its pledge,” said Chief Ngezi.