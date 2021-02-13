Source: Complicit to murder company director on the run | Herald (Africa)

Victor Maphosa and Nyore Madzianike

The director of a private company, Ballistics, Arms and Security, Memory Masiiwa is reportedly on the run after she allegedly connived with a Seke businessman — Ngoni Rufu — to conceal a gun he allegedly used to kill a rival suitor on January 30.

Realising that the gun which he had allegedly used to fatally shoot Stanford Chikumba over a misunderstanding involving a girlfriend was a vital exhibit, Rufu (46) took the firearm to Masiiwa and asked her to issue a receipt indicating that the firearm was in her custody at the time of the shooting.

On February 1, Masiiwa allegedly instructed her subordinate, Caroline Laisa Mangara, to issue a receipt stating that the firearm was left in their custody for profiling and service on January 28.

Mangara complied and issued receipt number 11131.

Armed with the receipt, Rufu surrendered himself to Dema police and during interrogation, he was asked to produce the weapon used in the shooting.

He stated that he did not have the firearm as he had surrendered it to Ballistics, Arms and Security on January 28 before the shooting. Investigations, however, revealed that Rufu surrendered the weapon after he had allegedly shot and killed Chikumba.

Rufu, who owns Corner Bottle Store at Murisa Business Centre in Seke, was then arrested and this week appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya, facing murder and obstruction of justice charges.

Mr Tashaya remanded Rufu in custody to February 17 and the businessman applied for bail at the High Court.

Justice Webster Chinamora freed the businessman on bail.

Rufu is alleged to fatally have shot Chikumba, a patron, after he found him dancing with his female friend outside his joint.

The court ordered Rufu, who was represented by Mr Phillip Hamunakwadi of Hamunakwadi and Nyandoro Law Chambers, not to interfere with witnesses or investigations pending his trial.

It is alleged that on January 30 at around 11pm, Chikumba was drinking beer with his brothers, Shepherd, Edmore and Forward at Corner Bottle Store.

Rufu arrived in a Mazda Atenza vehicle with three women and parked in front of his bottle store.

He went into the bottle store and returned to his car after some minutes in the company of a bar lady, Tanatswa Pauline Nyamupinda, while holding some beers.

Rufu found Chikumba dancing with one of his three lady friends and slapped him twice in the face.

Sensing danger, Stanford started walking home with his brother Shepherd, but Rufu allegedly got into his car with one of the women and followed the two for about 50 metres.

The court heard that Rufu then produced a Barreta 9mm pistol (serial number 654230) and shot Chikumba once in the head and he died.

Musiiwa is now wanted by police in connection with case, according to the State.