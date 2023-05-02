Source: Computer trainers’ boot camp at Solusi University | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Mr Ntokozo Ncube emphasises a point during the lesson on cable termination and distance coverage of network media

Mbulelo Mpofu

mbulelo.smpofu@gmail.com

FIFTY Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) teachers and lecturers have converged on Solusi University for a free designing and deploying computer networks trainer boot camp where the Internet Society Global is set to capacitate them with skills and toolkits to train members of the public.

The designing and deploying computer networks trainer boot camp commenced on Tuesday 3 May, and will culminate in a graduation ceremony at Solusi University on Friday.

The Internet Society Global director for training and e-learning, Ms Esther Kioni, will preside over the ceremony.

Participants configure wireless access points in groups during boot camp training at Solusi University by Internet Society.

Held under the theme, “Connecting the unconnected” a mantra, the boot camp is in keeping with Government’s drive on inclusivity and leaving no one behind in development and empowerment issues.

The course, meant for individuals with a basic understanding of computer hardware and software, will empower participants with the knowledge to set up a new computer or system to the point where it is ready for productive work in a live environment.

In an interview, Solusi University’s ICT Manager Mr Ntokozo Ncube said the boot camp will equip teachers and lecturers with requisite skills to train members of the society.

“We have a training for trainers on designing and deploying computer networks. This is a free course by internet society global. This time, we focused on teachers and lecturers who trained from March to April. This time we are focusing on the practicals. We anticipate to host their graduation on Friday.

“This is supported by the Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter and we have 50 participants from all over Zimbabwe who will undergo face to face training and will be equipped with toolkits and skills to go and train members of society, high school students, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and university students so that we make sure that everyone is connected to the internet.

“This boot camp is also for empowerment of teachers, lecturers and trainers on Deployment of Computer Networks around the communities where they serve. The other objective is to build an army of trainers that can champion practical skills when it comes to computer networking and internet connectivity,” he said.

Mr Ncube, who works closely with Ms Charity Ncube, a full-time lecturer at Solusi University, said the course bridges the gap between those connected to the internet and those who are not.

“This is the first of its kind, Internet Society offers these courses online, but because our model has to cover those unconnected to train them to connect themselves, we decided to offer this course as a bespoke or face-to-face training,” said Mr Ncube. – @MbuleloMpofu