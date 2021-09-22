Source: Conductor killed by 4 bogus cops | Herald (Crime)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

FOUR bogus policemen have gone into hiding after they fatally assaulted a 28-year-old commuter omnibus conductor in Whitehouse in Harare.

The conductor allegedly refused to pay them a bribe for carrying people with a kombi not registered under the Zupco franchise, resulting in a scuffle.

The assault happened on Tuesday last week at around 5.30pm along Granary Road and the conductor died three days later after being admitted to Sally Mugabe Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress and they were still trying to identify the suspects implicated in the case.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a murder case in which the victim aged 28 died while admitted to Sally Mugabe Hospital on September 17, 2021.

“The victim who was a conductor in a Toyota Hiace vehicle was assaulted by four suspects who posed as police officers and later ran away,” he said.

Although the details were still sketchy, investigations have revealed that the conductor identified as Luke Zuze and his driver had been ferrying passengers from Mbare to Granary area when they stopped to drop off a passenger.

During the process, an unregistered white Toyota Mark 11 arrived at the scene and two of the bogus policemen wearing uniforms confronted them while the other two who were also in uniform remained in their vehicle.

It is alleged that Zuze then removed the kombi keys from the ignition and started running away but one of the fake police gave chase until he caught up with him before handcuffing him.

The fake cop then started assaulting him before his three other colleagues joined him until he became unconscious. Zuze was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A report was made at Marimba Police Station who are investigating the case. In another murder case, a Chitungwiza man has been arrested on allegations of fatally assaulting his 19-year-old niece after accusing her of spending four days away from home.

The suspect Epharaige Charamba (23) is alleged to have fatally assaulted his niece, Winnet Charamba (19) with a leather belt and electric cables.

He has been arrested. Police in Madlambuzi in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South, are investigating a killing that saw a 28-year-old man dieng on the way to Plumtree District Hospital after he was stabbed with an Okapi knife.