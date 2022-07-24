Source: Construction to start on Gokwe satellite schools | Sunday News (local news)

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Government has included Mutimiri primary and secondary satellite schools in Gokwe North on the list of new schools which will be constructed this year after the disbursement of over $4.6 billion for the project.

The development is going to see a breath of fresh air for pupils, teachers and the community that benefit from Mutimiri schools as the Government moves in to address shortage of schools.

Mutimiri Primary and Secondary satellite schools have makeshift classroom blocks made out of pole and dagga.

Pupils are forced to endure all weather conditions under the makeshift classrooms.

Recently, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education came face to face with the reality which explains why the secondary school is having a zero percent pass rate since the inception of the competence based curriculum.

Mr Simba Chisvuure, Mutimiri Primary School headmaster said the learning environment at the school leaves a lot to be desired.

“The place is not conducive for learning especially with competence learning.

The makeshift classrooms characterised by sheds are definitely not conducive for learning and therefore the need for permanent and modern day classrooms,” he said.

Mr Chisvuure said they have some construction materials that are gathering dust.

“We have some construction materials such as bricks that are gathering dust because they are not enough to build a standard classroom.

We also have a serious shortage of textbooks at this school,” he said.

Acting District Development Coordinator Mr Stewart Gwatiringa said there is need for infrastructure development in the area and at the school.

He said during the rainy season roads in the area become impassable.

“The situation here is dire, the students are expected to learn science and technology but there is no network here, there are no laboratories.

There is no electricity so even if they buy the computers what happens? You have been told that the place is prone to floods so the computers might be soaked in water in those cabins as there are no proper facilities to keep them,” said Mr Gwatiringa.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portifolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education Cde Torerai Moyo said they were equally shocked by the state of affairs in the flood prone area.

“What really touched my heart is the fact that they are not receiving sanitary wares like the other disadvantaged communities.

I am also told that they are not receiving food which is a necessity for such schools. We need to play our oversight role and bring such issues to the fore,” he said.

Gokwe North Rural District Council chief executive Mr Tasiiwa Munyawu said plans were underway to construct a new primary and secondary school on higher ground.

He said funds have been made available by the Government towards the construction of the new primary and secondary schools.

“We are already in the process of pegging the new school at Casa Banana, which is at a higher terrain.

We have realised that we have a problem that requires urgency.

In two weeks’ time, we should be done pegging.

The Government has included Mutimiri Primary and Secondary satellite schools on the list of new schools which will be constructed under the $4.6billion new schools programme.

We intend to build one block at the primary and another at the secondary school using the devolution funds.

I am also told that the local MP has pledged to build another block at the primary while the Government will also construct a block each at the two schools,” he said.

The Mutimiri primary and secondary schools were established in 2013 to reduce the burden of leaners walking for over 10 kilometres to the nearest educational institution.