Source: Consumers applaud ZESA, EcoCash for introducing USD tokens | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Ms Natalie Jabangwe

Business Correspondent

CONSUMERS have commended mobile payment operator, EcoCash, for enhancing transacting convenience following the introduction of US dollar purchases for Zesa tokens on its platform.

The ground-breaking feature has changed the way customers purchase electricity from the power utility company by simplifying their electricity consumption experience and providing great convenience.

Official statistics show that more than 70 percent of transactions in the economy are now conducted using the US dollar.

The response from EcoCash customers has been positive, with many expressing appreciation for the seamless and hassle-free process of purchasing Zesa tokens in US dollars.

Colleta Magumise, a Gweru resident shared her experience, saying: “I am delighted with EcoCash’s decision to allow us to buy Zesa tokens in USD. It has made my life so much easier.

“I no longer have to worry about the constant fluctuations in the local currency exchange rate. I can now conveniently purchase tokens using USD, which provides stability and predictability in managing my electricity expenses.”

Another EcoCash customer, Takudzwa Chirwa, emphasised the convenience of the new feature, saying: “I used to spend a lot of time and effort trying to find local currency to buy Zesa tokens. With EcoCash’s USD option, I can instantly purchase tokens using the currency I already have. It saves me time and reduces the stress of searching for cash. It’s a game-changer.”

The platform allows clients to purchase tokens using their EcoCash USD wallet and the recharge token is instantly sent to their phone.

EcoCash customers also been commended for promoting financial inclusion in the country by enabling those who have access to USD to participate fully in the digital economy.

“This is a great opportunity for us in the informal sector to easily purchase electricity when it runs out using US dollars, as we have limited access to local currency,” said Eunice Moyo.