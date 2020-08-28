Source: Cop in court over land scam | Herald (Africa)

Felix Munyaradzi

Herald Reporter

A Harare police officer has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office and corruption after he was allocated two residential stands in Sandton Park worth US$78 000 by alleged land baron Felix Munyaradzi, who is accused of selling State land and stands without servicing.

Detective Assistant Inspector Thomas Mabwe yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna facing bribery charges.

Mr Nduna deferred the matter to today for bail ruling.

Munyaradzi is saddled with over 66 High Court civil suits for damages totalling millions of US dollars, while more people are coming forward to file fresh criminal charges.

Mabwe, who is attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, was allocated the two stands in Sandton Park, Mt

Hampden, in September 2015 to cover up and offer protection for Munyaradzi’s alleged illegal land deals.

The stands he was given are numbers 1718 and 1719, measuring 1717 square metres and 1 500 square metres.

Mabwe was issued with two agreements of sale which were signed on September 16, 2015.

By the time the offence was committed, Mabwe was attached to the Harare Magistrates’ Court as a public prosecutor where he met Munyaradzi, who had several civil suits and pending criminal cases.

A list of civil suits involving Munyaradzi’s land developing company, Delatfin Investments, shows that between 2008 and this year, about 66 individuals and companies have sued Munyaradzi at the High Court in civil claims regarding land transactions.

On his part, Munyaradzi has in the same period sued 28 people and companies.

Some of the companies suing Munyaradzi’s company include Drum City and Elimobile, which filed eight cases.

Chitungwiza Municipality has at least four cases against the land development company, while Zvimba Rural District Council has two cases against the company.

Lawyers Mr Andrew Makoni, Mr Charles Chinyama and a top police officer, Erasmus Makodza, Mr Delish Nguwaya and Stella Makaya, among others, are embroiled in fierce legal battles with Delatfin at the High Court. Munyaradzi’s arrest last month has opened a floodgate of criminal charges as more individuals are now filing their reports against him after their previous efforts were allegedly frustrated at various police stations, according to reports.