Source: Cop stabs fellow gamblers after losing bet | Herald (Africa)

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A Harare based police officer today appeared in court on allegations of severely stabbing two fellow gamblers after losing a bet.

Praise Moyo (31) of Kuwadzana who was represented by Kingston Mkanganwi was facing two counts of attempted murder and one for assault when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on June 23 at around 3am in Kuwadzana 2 shopping centre, Moyo allegedly stabbed two complainants who were gambling after he lost his bet.

The court heard that Moyo allegedly stabbed the first complainant on the collar bone with a knife before he stabbed the second complainant near the right armpit.

It is alleged that the first complainant is still unconscious and is admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital. The police said they are yet to record the statement while the second complainant had recorded his statement.

Police have recovered the weapon used and kept it as exhibit.