Source: Cops hunt for knife wielding nightclub patron | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Calm before the storm . . . Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kamunda pictured before the fracas at Pabloz Nightclub in Harare on Unity Day

Trust Freddy Herald correspondent

Police are hunting for a man who is seen in a short video clip which has gone viral on social media, threatening to stab other patrons and bouncers with a pocket knife at the upmarket Pabloz night club at Sam Levy Village in Borrowdale, Harare, on Unity Day.

The suspect, who was in the company of a friend, is seen in the video causing chaos at the entrance to the nightclub, leaving one person apparently nursing a stab wound on the arm.

Patrons can be heard screaming and seen scurrying for cover as the burly suspect, clad in a white t-shirt and black jeans, advances towards someone believed to be one of the club bouncers.

Another patron attempts to restrain the aggressive suspect who lashes out with the knife, possibly catching the bouncer on the hand before retreating from the entrance and moving towards the car park.

Police said they had opened an investigation, but and were still to establish the identity of the suspect.

However, social media users and witnesses have identified the raucous suspects as Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kamunda.

In a statement yesterday, police said: “The ZRP reiterates that investigations are at an advanced stage with a view of arresting the suspect who is seen in a video which has gone viral on social media openly brandishing a knife at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy village, Borrowdale, Harare, while threatening to stab other patrons after a dispute.

“The suspect had to be restrained by other people. The incident occurred on December 22 and was reported at ZRP Borrowdale. One person sustained a stab wound on the right hand. Police will give an update soon,” said national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Cases of violence have been rising this festive season and most of the incidents are alcohol related.

Ass Commi Nyathi urged members of the public to observe peace.

“Even if you are drinking beer or you have disputes during family functions, there is no need for anyone to be violent no matter how bad the situation is.”