Source: Cops meet security companies | Herald (Africa)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are currently meeting with officials from security companies and businesspeople as they are this week expected to come up with a deliberate policy to help curb the rising cases of cash-in-transit robberies that have been on the increase in the city.

Bulawayo has in recent months recorded a number of armed robbery cases with robbers getting away with huge sums of money.

In the past fortnight, two armed robberies took place at Ascot Shopping Mall and Choppies Supermarket in Parklands.

In the Choppies’ robbery, armed robbers fired several shots before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said while he did not have the exact figures that had been lost to armed robbers in the city, they were worried on the sudden rise of these cases.

He said that the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa will this week be availing a plan that will assist them to curb the number of armed robberies in the city.