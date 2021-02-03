Source: ‘Corrupt’ police boss granted $10 000 bail | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

OFFICER commanding Matabeleland north province, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who was arrested on Monday for alleged criminal abuse of office was yesterday granted $10 000 bail by Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje.

Makodza was remanded to March 2.

Allegations were that sometime in early 2019, Makodza, who was then officer commanding Mashonaland East province hatched a plan to corruptly benefit from ZRP projects which were being undertaken at Lendy Farm and in Marondera.

It is further alleged that pursuant to his plan, Makodza used a lady, one Maonei Chapfudza as a private investor at the police farms to do horticulture, piggery and poultry production.

It is alleged that Makodza knew very well that Chapfudza was not a private investor, and that he was in a love relationship with her. Makodza did not disclose his relationship to Chapfudza.

The matter came to light after investigations were conducted which led to the discovery of their love relationship, and the joint venture agreement between the police and Chapfudza.

Chapfudza allegedly engaging in projects using police resources and infrastructure for her own benefit without remitting 10% to the police as stipulated in the contract.

Netsai Mushayabasa prosecuted.