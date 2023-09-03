Source: Council appoints budget committee | Sunday News (Business)

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has appointed a budget committee, whose mandate will be to review and analyse the entire council budget among other issues.

This comes amid growing pressure from residents who were accusing the local authority of going it alone in terms of drawing the budget and only consulting them to rubber stamp a budget already drafted and approved by council officials.

In the latest developments, the local authority has appointed the 21-member committee that draws its membership from various stakeholders including residents, captains of industry and the Government.

Confirming the move, BCC corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said more people will be added to the committee as they were still consulting women, youth, people with disabilities, Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The committee will be tasked with reviewing and analysing the entire council budget, receiving reports of the progress of the work of council in the implementation of budget, communicate with their stakeholder organisation and residents around the preparation of the budget and consult with residents including the hearing and gathering of proposals and public opinion around budget issues,” said Mrs Mpofu.

The council spokesperson said for one to qualify to be a member of the committee one should possess the same qualifications applicable for one to be a councillor and be a bona fide member of a stakeholder organisation with legitimate interests in the City of Bulawayo registered with the Municipality.

“When a committee member ceases to be a member of such organisation, one ceases to be a member of the budget committee, one should be a property owner in the municipal area and one should be current with remission of municipal dues.

“One should not have been convicted of a serious criminal offence and conflict of interest should be avoided in one’s role as a member of the community or official duties, as a member of a stakeholder group and as a member of the budget committee,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She noted that the incorporation of the budget committee into the council’s civic processes is meant to enhance the outreach processes and service delivery mandate and is neither meant to compromise nor replace the role of the councillor, neither create a separate nor parallel institution.

“More importantly, that low income groups and vulnerable groups must be heard and listened to in this process in order to ameliorate their circumstances where possible and to take into account their aspirations and socio- economic circumstances in the planning process.

“This committee enables the municipality to take into account the needs of a diverse society in its service delivery: small and large business, vendors, residents associations, people with disabilities, children, women, tourists, political parties, war veterans, NGOs, the elderly, flea market operators, tourism operators and parastatals,” said Mrs Mpofu.

“We want to ensure that the residents are generally aware of the contents and procedures of the municipal budget and also to foster the culture of consultation that encompasses spatial, environmental and strategic planning, budget formulation, and consultation on matters of concern arising in the municipal area,” she added.

The members of the committee, according to the council spokesperson, include Dr Nothando Moyo representing entrepreneurs, Mr Lucky Mlilo representing Professionals Business Association of Zimbabwe, Mr Morgen Msipha (Bulawayo United Public Transporters’ Association), Mr Mkhulunyelwa Maphosa (Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association), Mr Thembelani Dube (Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association) and Mr Edward Nare from the Bulawayo United Residents Association.

The committee also includes Dr Nqobizitha Dube (Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe), Mrs Boetsoarelo Noko (Ministry of Local Government and Public Works), Mr Saunyama representing Government, Mr Obert Sibanda (Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association) and former BCC financial services director Mr Kimpton Zenzo Ndimande.

From council the committee will be represented by the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, the chamber secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube (director engineering services), Dr Edwin Sibanda (director health services), Mr Wisdom Siziba (director town planning), Mr Makhosi Tshalebwa (director human capital) Mr Dictor Khumalo (director housing and community services) and the financial services director, Mr Tennyson Mpunzi.

The chairperson and deputy chairperson of the finance and development council standing committee will also be incorporated into the committee.