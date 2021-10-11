Source: Council embarks on water drain system cleaning | Newsday (News)

By SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO has embarked on storm water drain cleaning in the suburbs ahead of the rainy season to prevent the recurrence of flooding caused by blockages.

Floods have often affected suburbs such as Sizinda, Tshabalala, Pumula South and Nkulumane, among others in the previous seasons, with poor drainage being blamed for the flooding.

In the recent council minutes, director for engineering services Simela Dube said the drain clearing and spoil removal had already started.

“The department has started the drain cleaning exercise citywide in preparation for the oncoming rainy season. A total of 201 metres of drains were cleaned,” the minutes read in part.

“The spoil generated from excavated drains is loaded and dumped at the nearest gravel pit. A total of 75 loads were made. The spoil forms part of the materials used in the rehabilitation of the pit. Part of the spoil was also spread within the vicinity of the drains.”

Council also said community drain cleaning commenced on July 27, 2021.

“Loading of spoil remained a challenge for community groups. Hire of trucks within their community failed and community trucks were only released on weekends for loading of spoil by community groups,” the minutes read.

The minutes said pothole patching was continuing citywide.

“The pothole patching activity continued citywide in order to improve the riding quality on the roads. The works were funded under Emergency Roads Rehabilitation 2, which was targeting specific roads that were approved by the government,” the minutes said.