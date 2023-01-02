Source: Couple arrested for killing employer and stealing his property | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

A Bulawayo couple has been arrested on allegations of killing their employer before dumping his remains in a disused mine.

The couple is also accused of stealing a car and various items.

The couple stole a Nissan X-Trail, two firearms and various items.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On December 31, 2022, Police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Baron Chiguru aged 28 and his wife Sheila Ndlovu aged 29, who were employed as domestic workers at a plot in Inyathi, for allegedly killing their employer, Geneva Sibanda aged 62 and stealing the victim’s property comprising, a Nissan X-Trail vehicle, compressor, lawn mower, refrigerator, four plate electric stove, two cellphones, two firearms, a Targa .32 pistol and a 303 riffle with a magazine of seven rounds.

“The suspects struck the victim with an axe and dumped the remains in a disused mine before stealing his property. Police have since retrieved the victim’s body from the 40 metre-deep mine shaft and recovered some of the stolen property and the weapon used in the commission of the crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police have confirmed the arrest of Tawanda Mateo (28) for a robbery case in which he attacked a 20-year-old woman, threatening to stab her with a broken bottle while demanding some valuables along Cecil Road in Highlands, Harare on December 31 at around 3pm.

The suspect stole two Samsung cellphones and fled.

Police recovered the two cellphones from the suspect.