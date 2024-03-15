Couple beat up, pour hot porridge on niece (5)

0
Child Abuse

Online Reporter 

A COUPLE is in court for subjecting their five-year-old niece to abuse including beating her with sjambok, pouring her with hot porridge and locking her up.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the woman, aged 22 and her husband (37) from Chegutu were arraigned before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing charges of ill-treating a child in their care.

“It is alleged that sometime during the year 2022 the accused persons ill-treated and neglected their 5-year-old niece. They assaulted her with a sjambok, poured hot porridge on her and locked her up in solitary confinement. The complainant sustained burns on the body. The accused persons were remanded to 19 March 2024 for bail ruling,” said NPAZ said.

