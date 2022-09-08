Source: Couple in court for fraud | Herald (Crime)

Chido Nyamuyaruka Court Correspondent

A Harare couple yesterday appeared in court for alleged fraud after allegedly creating a fake title deed.

Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda remanded the pair to today.

Investigators heard that Stanley and Caroline Kunaka, acting as real estate agents, advertised a property and the complainant contacted them and offered a swap and top-up deal involving his house and US$20 000.

On August 26, the Kunakas convinced the complainant to meet them in Norton so they could go to Chegutu.

When they arrived in Chegutu, the couple produced fake documents which were said to be original title deeds and they were given to the complainant.

The complainant paid US$15 000 to the couple but when the complainant returned to Harare, he proceeded to the Deeds Office to check the authenticity of the title deeds and that is when he was told the title deeds were fake.

The complainant filed a report to the police leading to the arrest of the Kunakas.

Mr Pardon Dziva represented the State.