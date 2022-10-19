Source: Court issues Katsimberis summons for civil imprisonment | Herald (Crime)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The High Court Registrar has issued property developer George Katsimberis with summons for civil imprisonment which ordered him to pay costs of US$10 535 to Pokugara Ecofriendly company and businessman Kenneth Sharpe.

It also ordered that Katsimberis should pay the plaintiff the money being taxed costs and charges virtue of a judgment obtained against him in the High Court on November 30, 2020.

The Registrar made it clear that if he fails to pay he must appear before the High Court this October to explain why he had not paid it.

“If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High Court at Harare this October 2022 to explain why you have not paid it and show cause on why a civil imprisonment should not be made on your account of your failure to pay.

The High Court Registrar also stated that Katsimberis should bring evidence of his financial position.

“It will be in your own interests to give the Court evidence of your position and it will be (2) your income receive from any wages, salary and other earnings and any other income you may receive.

“You should bring wage slips or other proof of your expenses for as yourself and dependants, bring documentary proof such as accounts for school fees, insurance policies, other liabilities to which you may be subject,” said the Registrar.

The Registrar went on stating that Katsimberis can approach the plaintiff to organise a settlement and failure of which he might be committed to prison.

The builder was also recently ordered to pay the plaintiff when he caused the matter to be postponed and Justice Jacob Manzunzu ordered him to pay the costs.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counselling it is ordered that the matter be postponed . . . the applicant is to pay wasted costs for on a legal practitioner and client scale,” Justice Manzunzu ruled.

Katsimberis had wanted an order that Pokugara Properties Ltd shall within 30 days from the date of the order transfer some stands to Pokugara Ecofriendly.