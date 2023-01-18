Source: Court sets trial date set for Seedco boss, “mistress” -Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare Magistrates Court

HARARE magistrate Yeukai Dzuda has set February 1 2023 as the trial date for Seedco board chairman Michael Shongwe Ndoro in a matter where he is accused of fraudulently removing his former wife, Precious Ndoro from being a co-director in a company they jointly owned.

He is alleged to have replaced her with his ‘mistress’ Tunika Mkahanana.

Ndoro and Mkahanana yesterday had their records merged to expedite trial of the matter.

Allegations are that in 2018, the Seedco boss and his ex-wife who were living as husband and wife then, registered a company by the name Zororo Energy Limited under company number 11602/2018 situated at Zorora Farm, along the Harare-Mutare Highway. Both had an equal shareholding of 50% in the company.

Soon after registering the firm, they allegedly tendered the documents to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera). In 2019, Ndoro and Precious had a misunderstanding which led to their divorce at the High Court.

The court, however, did not make a ruling on the distribution of matrimonial assets which included Zororo Energy company.

Soon after their divorce, Ndoro left the matrimonial home with the company’s documents.

In January 2019, Mkahanana acting in connivance with Ndoro allegedly forged the company’s resolutions purporting that Precious had resigned from directorship and shareholding of Zororo Energy company by removing her name on the firm’s CR14 record. They inserted Mkahanana’s name as the new shareholder and then tendered the document to Zera.

They misrepresented to the officials that the company’s directorship had changed and went on to apply for a licence for electricity generation.

Acting on their alleged misrepresentation, Zera made three public notices in The Herald newspaper in terms of section 4{3) of the Electricity (Licensing) Regulations.

Upon seeing the notice, Precious requested for all Zororo Energy company documents of which Mkahanana and Ndoro refused to hand them over arguing that she had nothing to do with the business.

Precious then reported the matter to the police.

Investigations were conducted with the Registrar Of Companies who confirmed that the directorship and shareholding of the company had been changed without following proper procedures.

Investigations further carried out also revealed that the license issued by Zera was based on the forged documents, thus causing Zera to suffer prejudice to its reputation.