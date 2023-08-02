Source: Court to hear 12 CCC candidates appeal | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Court Reporter

The Supreme Court will this afternoon hear the urgent appeal this afternoon of the 12 CCC candidates seeking to contest the National Assembly seats in Bulawayo whose nominations were challenged in the High Court and nullified on the ground they had filed their papers after the 4pm deadline.

The appeal hearing is set for 2pm.

The ruling disqualified Obert Manduna, Ereck Gono, Douglas Ncube, Gift Ostallos Siziva, Sanpoulus Maplanka, Prince Ncube, Nqobizitha Ndlovu, Desmond Makaza, Bajila Collins Descent, Sichelesile Mhlanga, Desire Moyo, Adelaide Mhlanga, Nompilo Bhebhe, Surrender Kapoikilu, Raphael Pashor Sibanda, Ntandoyenkosi Minenhle Gumede and Frank Mhlanga.

The High Court order also included the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission which was ordered not to include the names of the aspiring candidates in the ballot papers.

The appeal to the Supreme Court suspended the lower court ruling and the candidates remained on the ballot.

The Nomination Court sat on June 21 to accept papers from aspiring candidates in Bulawayo Metropolitan, but then sat again the next day to accommodate aspiring candidates who had failed to file their papers on time.

Six other candidates from Zapu, Free Zim Congress and ZANC also submitted their papers after the 4pm deadline and were also disqualified.