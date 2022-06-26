Covid-19 centre turned into a maternity ward

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) has turned its Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre into a maternity ward to cater for the growing number of expecting mothers.

Sakunda Holdings took over UBH’s Old Bartley Memorial block and turned it into a Covid-19 treatment centre last year. It became known as the Arundel Hospital. A staff member revealed that most women who were referred to the Lady Rodwell maternity hospital at UBH were those meant to undergo a C-section delivery or those with complications.

UBH acting CEO Narcisious Dzvanga confirmed that they were forced to turn Arundel Hospital into a maternity ward due to an influx of expecting mothers prompted the decision.

“The overflow of pregnant women forced that decision,” said Dzvanga.

He said in the event of an increase in Arundel Hospitalcases, the expecting mothers will be removed from the facility. — CITE