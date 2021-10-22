Source: Covid-19 hits Gweru School | Herald (Top Stories)

Herald Reporter

There are reports of a Covid-19 outbreak at Nashville High School in Gweru, with some parents rushing to take their children to hospitals.

A voicenote circulating on social media from an alleged parent of a learner at the school, says students are spending most of their time sleeping in the sun, probably unaware they have Covid-19.

The parent said she was called to attended to her child, who tested Covid-19 positive and is now receiving treatment.

Sources in the Midlands province say Covid-19 Reaction Teams were dispatched to Nashville High to assess the situation.

Efforts to get a comment from school authorities were unsuccessful as one of the teachers was not picking calls while a number provided to The Herald as the one for the school head, Mr Gandidzanwa Manenji, was not going through.